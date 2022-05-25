ASTORIA – Park steward Emily Scott will give a talk focused on the ecology of local elk at Fort George Brewery’s Lovell Showroom on Thursday at 7 p.m.
This presentation is part of “Nature Matters,” a program featuring monthly conversations hosted by Lewis and Clark National Historical Park in partnership with the North Coast Watershed Association, Lewis & Clark National Park Association and Fort George.
Scott will focus on the park’s research plans in monitoring elk herds of the Clatsop Plains, with an emphasis on putting research into community action.
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/lewi.
