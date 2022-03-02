NASELLE, Wash. — Instrumental musicians Jennifer Goodenberger and Kim Angelis will perform together at the Naselle Community Center on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The concert, sponsored by the Finnish American Folk Festival, will feature violin and piano compositions from both artists.
Goodenberger, a solo and collaborative pianist, has released eight albums featuring classical music and Celtic folk arrangements, while Angelis, a composer and violinist, draws inspiration from classical music as well as styles of Eastern Europe, Russia and Spain. Both artists’ compositions have been featured on film and television programs.
Admission for the event is by donation at the door. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Barb Swanson at (360) 484-3602.
