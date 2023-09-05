MANZANITA — A day for dogs returns from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with Muttzanita, offering a pet parade, contests, talent shows and prizes.
At 10:15 a.m., this year's Mayor of Muttzanita will be announced.
The parade will begin at Laneda Street and Second Avenue at 10:45 a.m., with pet costumes and themed outfits encouraged. Following the parade will be a series of beach events, including a musical chairs contest for dogs and the Chuck-It Toss, a fetching contest. Later events will include fashion and talent shows.
The event raised more than $11,000 in 2022. This year, all proceeds will benefit Animal Haven by the Sea, a local animal shelter.
Muttzanita lanyards are $20 per dog and are good for admission to all events.
The first 50 people to register will also get a goodie bag. For more information, visit www.muttzanita.com.
