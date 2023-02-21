SEASIDE — The Miss Clatsop County Scholarship Competition will return to the Seaside Civic & Convention Center Saturday.
11 contestants, including five vying for Miss Clatsop County 2023 and six competing for Miss Clatsop County Teen and Miss North Coast Teen, will pursue scholarship funding and higher titles within the Miss America Organization.
The program will feature outgoing titleholders, including Miss Clatsop County Lilly Boothe, Miss Clatsop County’s Outstanding Teen Aliciyah Miguel-Cloninger. The event will be emceed by Miss Oregon 2022 Sophia Takla and Miss Oregon Teen 2023 Deja Fitzwater.
Admission is $20 online or $25 at the door. For more information, visit www.missclatsopcounty.org.
