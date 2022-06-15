CANNON BEACH – Miska Studio Gallery will offer "Sandpipers in the Surf," an art workshop featuring sumi ink, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Led by artist Carol Ross, the workshop will guide participants through a process of drawing and tracing on clay board. Each attendee will bring home a painting ready for display.
Tuition for the workshop is $150. Seating will be limited. For more information, visit www.cannonbeach.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.