CANNON BEACH — Miniature golf returns to Cannon Beach with Puttz, a citywide tournament and the year’s largest fundraiser for the Tolovana Arts Colony, from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Now in its 15th year, Puttz hosts a series of games throughout town, designed and sponsored by local businesses.
Tacos will be on the menu at a raffle, silent auction and party following the tournament at American Legion Cannon Beach Post 168.
Rounds are $15 per player or $50 for four players. Scorecards will be available at Sandpiper Square in Cannon Beach. For more information, visit www.tolovanaartscolony.org.
