ASTORIA — North Coast Comedy Night returns to the Liberty Theatre with two new faces at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Portland comic Adam Pasi, two-time winner of Portland's Funniest Person, leads off the show, followed by headliner Sam Miller of Olympia, Washington. Miller's comic material tackles parenting, sobriety and the Northwest.
Miller's first album and special, Round Trip, was recently recorded and filmed in collaboration with producer Dan Schlissel. He is set to produce two more albums under the same label, Stand Up! Records.
Admission is $10 and is limited to ages 18 and over. Doors open at 7 p.m., concessions will be available. For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
