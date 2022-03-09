ASTORIA – The Merry Time Bar & Grill presents the Salty Mermaid Cup, a regional pinball tournament, on Saturday and Sunday.
The event will feature 32 players, with qualifying rounds on Saturday followed by final rounds on Sunday. In addition to the Merry Time’s eleven pinball machines, additional vintage games will be brought in for the tournament.
Pinball has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, and the Northwest was once home to a pinball craze. Portland once laid claim to having the most pinball machines per capita of any U.S. city. The event is currently sold out.
