ILWACO, Wash. – Singer-songwriter Ian McFeron will perform at Cape Disappointment State Park at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
McFeron began performing for dock workers and fisherfolk in Seattle, taking inspiration from folk music icons.
The concert is part of the park’s summer concert series, which showcases folk and traditional arts. For more information, visit parks.wa.gov.
