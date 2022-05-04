ASTORIA – The Clatsop County Master Gardener Association will host the first of a series of plant sales at the Barbey Marine Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The sale will take place as part of “All Aboard,” an event sponsored by Old 300 and the Astoria Riverfront Trolley to honor service organizations. The association will also host booths offering garden tips and techniques, as well as decorative baskets available for purchase.
The association has an online plant gallery featuring organic vegetables, tomatoes and herbs, on sale through May 13.
The association will also host a plant sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 14 at the Barbey Maritime Center.
These spring plant sales help to support the association’s promotion of healthy gardening practices throughout the community.
For more information, visit www.clatsopmastergardeners.org.
