CANNON BEACH — Northwest author Karl Marlantes will give a presentation on his latest book, "Deep River," at the Coaster Theatre Playhouse on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Presented by the Cannon Beach Library, this event will close out the library's NW Author Speaker Series. Marlantes is a decorated U.S. Marine who served in Vietnam and is the best-selling author of "Matterhorn," a novel based on his experience. His latest novel is a work of historical fiction, focused on a Finnish immigrant family in the Columbia-Pacific region at the turn of the 20th century.
This event is free and open to all. Proof of COVID vaccination and masks are required for all attendees. For more information, visit www.cannonbeachlibrary.org.
