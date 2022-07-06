ASTORIA – The Columbia River Maritime Museum has received an Oregon Museum Grant from the Oregon Heritage Commission, supporting the introduction of a new Spanish language audio tour within the museum.
Commission funding, awarded annually since 1965 as part of the Oregon Heritage Program within the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, will support preservation, education and tourism projects at 12 museums this year.
For more information about the grant program, visit www.oregonheritage.org.
