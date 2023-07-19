ASTORIA — Educators from the Columbia River Maritime Museum will offer two children’s programs at the Astoria Library.
At 10 a.m. Tuesday, educators will read from a book on sea monsters and lead children in making crafts in response to the story.
Teamwork in the face of danger will be the theme for an event at 10 a.m. Aug. 8, where kids can hear stories and take part in games and activities while learning to plan for emergencies. For more information on these events and other museum programming, visit www.crmm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.