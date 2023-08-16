ASTORIA — Comedians Lynette Manning, of Olympia, Washington, and Jeremiah Coughlan, of Portland, will headline the latest installment of North Coast Comedy Night at the Liberty Theatre, at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Both comics have toured across the Northwest and performed at comedy festivals across the Northwest. Coughlan, known for a candid, conversational brand of self-deprecating humor, recorded his second live comedy album in 2022.
Admission for this event is $10 and is limited to ages 18 and over. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
