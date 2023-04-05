CANNON BEACH —Make a chocolate charcuterie board to take home at a class offered by the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday.
Chocolate will be provided by the Cannon Beach Chocolate Cafe, lending treats to a hands-on experience.
Admission is $80 per person, paid at the door. Space will be limited to 20 people per session. To reserve a spot, email info@cbhistory.org or call 503-436-9301. For more information, visit www.cbhistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.