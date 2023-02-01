ASTORIA — Local magician Seth Howard will host a series of three shows, mesmerizing audiences at the Ten Fifteen Theater at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The series will combine comedy, mind reading and other antics for nights of laughter. Opening for Howard will be Jay Frasier, combining sleight of hand, physical comedy and audience participation for a magical and entertaining performance.
Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children. For more information, visit www.thetenfifteentheater.com.
