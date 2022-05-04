ASTORIA — Maddox Dance Studio will present the Young Choreographers and Tap Showcase at the Liberty Theatre on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Combining the studio's annual Tap Dance Showcase with a show by local favorite dance group the Young Choreographers, this performance will fuse pop favorites with classical pieces and cinema favorites.
Admission for the performance is $10. Tickets will be available at the door.
For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
