LONG BEACH, Wash. — The annual Loyalty Days Parade will return to the streets of Long Beach on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Loyalty Day is an opportunity to celebrate active duty veterans and greater patriotism. Community members and organizations in the Columbia-Pacific region are dedicated to celebrating the holiday each year with one of the longest running parades in the United States.
This year’s event will feature a centennial theme, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Long Beach.
This event is free and open to all. For more information, visit www.visitlongbeachpeninsula.com.
