LONG BEACH, Wash. — One person’s trash is another person’s treasure when it comes to garage sales. Older items like DVDs and map books may be a thing of the past, but may still find a buyer.
Up and down the Long Beach Peninsula, garage sale aficionados will be out in force for the World’s Longest Garage Sale. The annual event runs Memorial Day Weekend with some vendors running all four days, Friday through Monday.
As in recent years, there is no fully coordinated list of locations. The admonition for people seeking bargains is simple: look for the signs.
The Long Beach Grange will provide space for vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The grange will serve breakfast and lunch both days and accept donations for the meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.