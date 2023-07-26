LONG BEACH, Wash. — The 76th annual Long Beach Rodeo, presented by Peninsula Saddle Club, will begin with a parade through downtown Long Beach at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
On Saturday, events kick off with a cowboy breakfast, served from 7 to 11 a.m. before the 1 p.m. rodeo begins. Competitions will include bareback, roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and more.
Also appearing are this year’s rodeo queen, Ayrianna Walters, rodeo clowns William “Bull” Demers and Uncle Woody and the SunSation Rodeo Flag Team, an equestrian drill team based out of Yakama, Washington.
Events continue with arena games for kids on Saturday afternoon, a beer garden and vendor booths selling Western wear.
Presale tickets are available at Long Beach Pharmacy, and can also be purchased at Peninsula Saddle Club. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for senior, $10 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and under. On Sunday, military and first responders receive $1 off tickets. Parking is free. For more information, visit www.peninsulasaddleclub.com/long-beach-rodeo.
