SEAVIEW, Wash. – The Water Music Society will host the Long Beach Peninsula Garden Tour, with a theme of “Music in the Gardens,” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Featuring a variety of coastal gardens on the peninsula, the event will be accompanied by live music from Terry Robb, George Coleman, Brian O’Connor, Fred Carter, Tanz and Sea Strings. Some gardens will also offer refreshments.
Admission for the tour is $20. Tickets are available online as well as at The Basket Case Greenhouse, Bay Avenue Gallery and Nansen Florals. Proceeds will support the Water Music Society, which supports music education in local schools.
Guests are asked to bring masks and practice social distancing. For more information, contact Nancy Allen at 360-642-2507.
