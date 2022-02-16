ILWACO, Wash. — Through the month of February, see Long Beach as it looked a century ago. In honor of the city’s 100th anniversary, the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is presenting “Long Beach in the 1920s,” an exhibition now on view.
See the original minutes from the first Long Beach City council meeting, photographs of Long Beach in the 1920s and other historic items.
These items will be on display through March, ahead of the city’s centennial celebration.
The museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, go to www.columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
