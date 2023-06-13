ILWACO, Wash. — Mariam Matheson, a Seaview potter and ceramics studio manager, will hold a series of four clay hand-building workshops at Ilwaco Artworks, the first set for 2 p.m. Saturday.
Over the course of the four-hour workshop, Matheson will instruct participants in clay techniques with the goal of crafting an object. Each piece will later be glazed, fired and shipped to workshop attendees.
Cost for the first workshop in this series is $60. Additional workshops with Matheson will be offered on June 24, July 22 and Aug. 5. Each session can be joined independently or taken as a series. For more information, visit www.souwesterlodge.com.
