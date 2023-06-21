LONG BEACH, Wash. — After years of sharing knowledge on the flora and fauna of the Columbia-Pacific region through volunteering and writing, including as a contributor to Coast Weekend, naturalist Rebecca Lexa is expanding to offer guided tours and nature experiences.
Lexa hopes to leverage experience in identifying plants, animals and mushrooms by offering scheduled tours and private excursions on area trails, including in the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge and at state parks in Oregon and Washington.
She is also available for site surveys of private land, with permission from landowners. For more information on Lexa or to book a tour, visit www.rebeccalexa.com
