ASTORIA – Astoria Downtown Historic District Association will partner with a handful of local organizations to provide costumes for children in need.
Costume donations will be accepted at Lucy's Books and Vintage Hardware through Saturday and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, contact misty@astoriadowntown.com.
