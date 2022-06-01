ILWACO, Wash. – Jerry Bowman, curator of the Northwest Carriage Museum in Raymond, will give a talk on historic carriages at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Titled “Hook Up the Horse and Buggy Pa… We’re going to Town,” the talk will feature a blend of carriage nostalgia alongside restoration and conservation topics.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
