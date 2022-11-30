CANNON BEACH – Tolovana Arts Colony will host its annual Holiday Gift Bazaar from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Tolovana Hall, followed by additional hours on Dec. 10 and 11.
An opening reception for the bazaar will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, with food, drinks and snacks offered alongside a reveal of local arts and crafts for sale. Items will include jewelry, art, home goods and clothing, including many one-of-a-kind pieces.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact 541-215-4445 or visit tolovanaartscolony.org.
