CANNON BEACH – Blues musician Lloyd Jones and his “rowdy roadhouse” band will perform in Cannon Beach at 2nd and Spruce streets at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Jones, a longtime performer inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame in 2007, will present selections from his most recent record, “Tennessee Run.”
This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and picnic supplies. For more information, visit www.tolovanaartscolony.org.
