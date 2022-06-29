ASTORIA – LightBox Photographic Gallery is now accepting entries for "The Pacific Northwest 2022," a juried group exhibit showcasing the works of Northwest photographers.
The show will be presented in a catalog format. Selected works will be printed with pigment ink and displayed at LightBox from July 9 through Sept. 3. Works will also be presented in an online gallery and catalog.
Participation in the exhibit is free for LightBox members and $50 for nonmembers. The deadline for submissions is Friday. To submit, send an email to submissions@lightbox-photographic.com. For more information including submission details, visit www.lightbox-photographic.com.
