ASTORIA – LightBox Photographic Gallery will offer a workshop focused on creating Carbon Transfer prints on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Led by artist Jim Fitzgerald, the series will cover the full printing process using large format film negatives, as well as discussions about the history and practice of printing.
Registration for the workshop costs $449. LightBox members receive a discount. All materials will be provided by the gallery. COVID vaccination required for all participants. For more information, visit www.lightbox-photographic.com.
