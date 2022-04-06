ASTORIA — Four photographic exhibits featuring the Columbia River as a subject, including the works of Robbie McClaran, Ken Hochfeld and Pat Welle will open at LightBox Photographic Gallery on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.
McClaran will exhibit “The Great River of the West,” a series made up of silver gelatin contact prints from an antique large format camera, while Hochfeld presents two exhibits. The first, “Pages: The majestic Columbia River,” features the river’s precolonial culture and inhabitants, and the second, “Small Communities of the Lower Columbia River,” turns a lens on places and people of the region. A retired scientist, Welle’s exhibit, “There and back again,” will explore native habitats of the Columbia River estuary, a critical reach for migrating salmon.
For more information on the show, visit www.lightbox-photographic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.