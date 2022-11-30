ASTORIA – The Liberty Theatre will be full of festive cheer with a full lineup of holiday events Saturday.
Bring a camera for pictures with Santa Claus, a free event for all ages sponsored by the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association, starting at 11 a.m. in the theater lobby.
Santa will later be onstage from 1 to 3 p.m. during a holiday bazaar, presented by the Astoria Sunday Market. Live music will accompany arts, crafts and food items from more than 30 local vendors.
These events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
