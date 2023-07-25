ASTORIA — A showing of "Kindergarten Cop" at the Liberty Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday marks the next installment of a series of locally-filmed movies on screen at the historic venue.
The movie was partially filmed at John Jacob Astor Elementary School in Astoria. Last month, the theater showed "Short Circuit," another movie with Astoria filming locations.
Admission is $1, doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
