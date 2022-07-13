ASTORIA – Two presentations of “The Jungle Book” will be performed by the Missoula Children’s Theatre at 3 and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The show will take place as part of Missoula Children’s Theatre’s international touring project, and will feature roles filled by over 50 local students.
Admission is $5. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.