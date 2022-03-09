ASTORIA – The musicians of Portland’s 45th Parallel Universe will perform a night of tributes to musical theatre icon Stephen Sondheim at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Liberty Theatre.
Sondheim was known for shows that tackled unexpected themes with complex musical arrangements. His works include “West Side Story,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Follies,” and “Into the Woods,” among others.
Admission for the event is $25 for adults and $5 for those under 18. Doors open at 6 p.m. and concessions will be closed for this show. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required for all attendees. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
