ASTORIA — The Liberty Theatre will celebrate 98 years this week with performances by classic folk music group The Kingston Trio at 7 p.m. Thursday and singer-songwriter and guitarist Edna Vazquez at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, an open house will be held at the theater’s McTavish Room, with drinks, snacks, a photo station and performances.
The Kingston Trio’s current lineup of Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Buddy Woodward recall the original members of the group. Each have close ties with the group’s founding members.
Vazquez is a Portland-based musician by way of Jalisco, Mexico, performing a blend of alternative rock, folk, pop, rhythm and blues. Her passion for music education has led her to be involved with dozens of youth music projects. She has also toured with Pink Martini as a guest vocalist. Her latest album, “Te Esperaba (I was Waiting for You),” was released last month.
Admission for the Kingston Trio show is $45 and reserved seating for Edna Vazquez with guest Mario Diaz is $20 to $35. Admission to the open house event is free. For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
