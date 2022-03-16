WARRENTON – Join the staff of Lewis and Clark National Historical Park in cleaning up 1 mile of beach by Sunset Beach State Recreation Area on Monday from noon to 2 p.m.
Volunteers will have the opportunity to enjoy a day at the beach, coinciding with the spring equinox, while learning about the Oregon Shores CoastWatch program.
Park staff and volunteers will pick up trash and make observations, reporting natural changes and human impacts to the shore.
This event is open to all who wish to participate. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Volunteers should expect to walk 1 to 2 miles on sandy terrain, and are asked to bring gloves, water, snacks, walking shoes and appropriate gear for weather conditions.
Volunteers will meet at the Sunset Beach parking lot.
For more information, call 503-861-4410 or email barbara_clark@nps.gov.
