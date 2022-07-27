CANNON BEACH – Soul and blues vocalist LaRhonda Steele will perform at 5 p.m. on Sunday in Cannon Beach City Park, at the intersection of Second and Spruce streets.
Steele began singing gospel music in church and sees music as an opportunity to bring people together. She is a performer as well as the musical director of the Portland Interfaith Gospel Choir and Portland Center for Spiritual Living.
Presented by the Tolovana Arts Colony, this concert is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to bring blankets, chairs and picnic supplies. For more information, visit www.tolovanaartscolony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.