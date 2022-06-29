SEASIDE – Landscape and wildlife photography works by artist Kelly Grothe are now on display at the Seaside Library.
Pieces are displayed in the library’s community room and foyer, and feature scenes of the North Coast. Grothe’s works will be on display through Aug. 30. For more information, visit www.seasidelibrary.org.
