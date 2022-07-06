NASELLE, Wash. – Knappton Cove Heritage Center will present a living history workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
During these events, members of the Pacific Northwest Living Historians will demonstrate skills used by the Lewis and Clark Expedition, including carving, fire starting and leather clothing construction.
The Heritage Center will also host a lemonade social from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, offering visitors a chance to learn about upcoming projects.
These events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.knapptoncoveheritagecenter.org.
