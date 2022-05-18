ASTORIA – Lewis and Clark National Historical Park will offer a workshop for high school students focused on foraging techniques, taking place at Netul Landing on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The class, offered by ranger Cathy Peterson, is part of the park’s Klahowya Youth Volunteer program, which offers opportunities for teens to learn living history skills, then commit four hours of their time to demonstrate their learned skill during the summer season.
The session will be limited to 10 students who preregister with the park. Food and snacks will be provided. For more information and to preregister, visit www.nps.gov/lewi/.
