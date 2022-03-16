ASTORIA — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park will offer a free course on fire starting and candle making to high school students on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Led by park ranger Izzy Sanchez, the course will teach students about fire safety, techniques and candle making.
This course is part of the park’s Klahowya Youth Volunteer program, which offers opportunities for teens to learn living history skills, then commit four hours of their time to demonstrate their learned skill during the summer season.
The session is limited to 10 participants. Those interested must pre-register with the park, and will be asked to bring lunch. Masks and social distancing are required.
For more information, contact Sanchez at 503-861-4416 or elias_sanchez@nps.gov.
