ASTORIA — High School students are invited to join Susan Rhoads for a free basket weaving class at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Students will learn basic weaving techniques and make a basket to take home and use later in Fort demonstrations.
Rhoads has worked as a seasonal ranger for 15 years and has given talks and programs at the park about Clatsop and Chinook culture, the Lewis and Clark Expedition and plants and animals of the lower Columbia River region.
The basket weaving session is open to youth who join the park’s Klahowya Youth Volunteer Program. In return for the session, participants are asked to contribute 4 hours of demonstration time at Fort Clatsop during the summer season.
The session is limited to 10 participants. Those interested must pre-register with the park, and will be asked to bring lunch. Snacks will be provided by the park education partner, the Lewis & Clark National Park Association. Masks and social distancing are required.
For more information, contact Ranger Izzy Sanchez at 503-861-4416 or elias_sanchez@nps.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.