Two programs will offer options for kids to develop their performance skills over spring break.
At Kids Make Theatre, a new program of the Liberty Theatre in Astoria, one-day camps will be offered 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday for ages 9 to 12 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 30 for ages 13 to 18. The camps will join a lineup of classes set to begin April 1, which include acting, writing and costume and stage combat courses.
Meanwhile, Coaster Theatre Playhouse in Cannon Beach will offer “I Am Me,” a day camp for ages 8 to 12 focused on acting, singing and dancing, running from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through March 31. The weeklong camp is covered by a $50 activity fee.
For more information about the Kids Make Theatre program, visit www.libertyastoria.org. For more on Coaster Theatre Playhouse’s camp, visit www.coastertheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.