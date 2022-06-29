MANZANITA – Hoffman Center for the Arts will present new painting and ceramic works at its July gallery exhibit, opening on Thursday at 1 p.m.
The show will feature figurative paintings from artist and educator Laura Ross Paul alongside expressive bottles from ceramicist Diana Crain. An opening reception is scheduled for Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.
The exhibit will run through July 31. For more information, visit www.hoffmanarts.org.
