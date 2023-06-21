ASTORIA — Christopher Brown has assembled and performed with jazz big bands, military marching bands and orchestras, and has shared a stage with some of the biggest names in music.
Now, along with John Nastos on alto saxophone, Greg Goebel on piano and Garrett Baxter on bass, he's formed the Christopher Brown Quartet, performing at the Liberty Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
The show marks a third installment for Jazz on the River, a popular dinner and music pairing hosted by the Astoria Jazz Festival.
Emceeing during the evening will be Marcia C. Hocker, a jazz radio host, educator, speaker and vocalist.
Tickets for this event are $78, including a 6:30 p.m. dinner served by chef Jordan Wilson of Surf 2 Soul. Vegan options and a cash bar will be available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
