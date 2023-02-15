SEAVIEW, Wash. — Faith & Majesty, a sister musician duo, will play at the Sou'wester Lodge at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The indie folk duo/band, from Gainesville, Florida, melds contemplative writing with hard-hitting harmonies. Having started making music together seven years ago, they are excited to release their first EP this year, following several single releases.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.souwesterlodge.com.
