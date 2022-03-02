ASTORIA — Comic book historian and independent filmmaker Jon McClure is seeking local actors and crew members for an upcoming film project, “Very Weird Tales,” set to begin production later this year.
The short comedy set in Astoria is dedicated to McClure’s late wife, who passed away in October. McClure is seeking 20 volunteer extras and 12 to 24 principal actors, as well as camera equipment, to support the project.
For more information, contact McClure at jonmcclure@live.com.
