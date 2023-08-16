LONG BEACH, Wash. — Photographer J Brunner will offer a camera workshop at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday as part of the Washington State International Kite Festival, held at the red and white activities tent at Bolstad Beach Approach.
Brunner’s career in photography, printmaking and video spans more than 40 years, having first picked up a camera at the age of 12. He is the owner of the J Brunner Fine Art Gallery in Ilwaco, where he shows portraits, landscapes and other images taken in the Northwest and beyond.
For more information about this workshop and the festival, visit www.kitefestival.com.
