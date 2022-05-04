CHINOOK, Wash. — Members of the Ilwaco High School jazz band, under the direction of Rachel Lake, will perform a two hour Jazz Night Club concert on Friday ay 7 p.m.
The event will be held at the gymnasium of the Chinook School. Those attending will be offered a selection of desserts and some light refreshments.
General admission for the performance is $10. For more information, visit www.ocean.k12.wa.us/o/ihs.
